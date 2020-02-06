localish

America's Freshest Coffee Comes from Right Outside Yosemite National Park

By Tim Sarquis
In 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake rocked California's Bay Area and Gerry Caputo's livelihood. Forced to abandon his business, his family found refuge and purpose in the small town of Mariposa, nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills right outside Yosemite National Park. Going almost 30 years strong, Gerry started the Mariposa Coffee Company, where he and his family roast small batch coffee for the local community, Yosemite and all over the world. We take a look at the unique process he uses to roast his coffee and why supporting small business not only does his family good, but also the local community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposayosemite national parkearthquakeyosemitesmall businessbusinessfoodsan francisco baylocalishcoffeesecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Disability won't stop this influencer from making her mark
Building a better Philly, one cut at a time
Step inside Philly's largest interactive Art Museum
The 'Wedding Tattooer' inks ultimate wedding gifts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Police identify suspect arrested in Love Park rape
Driver collides with school bus, flees scene in Philly: Police
Gilbertsville woman dies following assault; man in custody
Show More
Recent bank robberies in Center City leave workers on edge
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Overnight, Wind Advisory Friday
More TOP STORIES News