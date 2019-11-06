'Carp Cowboys' Wrangle Invasive Flying Fish to Keep Them at Bay

Invasive Asian carp have presented a serious threat to the ecology of the Great Lakes for years. While the threat is still very real, the battle to keep them at bay has been largely successful, thanks in part to the "Carp Cowboys."

The 'Carp Cowboys' are working in the Illinois River to remove the invasive flying fish as a measure to protect the Great Lakes.

"We want to do something. Slow down the carp population, provide some time, make sure we have the best solutions," said Kevin Irons of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "I have to be really proud because this is exceeding our expectations."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
2019 Election Results
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Young child dies after falling from second floor window in Philadelphia
1 dead, child critical after violent crash on southbound I-95 in Delaware
Show More
2-alarm fire at Center City garage under control
AccuWeather: Sunny and seasonable today, winter chill by Friday
Box truck slams into Spring City house
Several people robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
More TOP STORIES News