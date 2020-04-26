localish

Doctor makes these unreal cookies

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
One Chicago-area doctor has turned her hobby into a way to honor those leading the United States through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana is a baker making cookies with a purpose, sharing her appreciation for Dr. Anthony Fauci and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Not only is she a baker, but she's also a pediatrician and a mom of two.

When she's not taking care of her kids and patients, she is in the kitchen working on her next hero to be immortalized in sugar.

She's a founder of Sarmie Sister Sweets, and she recently started the "Health Hero" cookie series, which features incredibly detailed images of those leading, and saving, Illinois and the country -- on cookies.
