Father-daughter duo build hygiene kits for the homeless

LOS ANGELES -- Michael Batistick and his 4-year-old daughter Mia have set up a building station at home to put together 100 hygiene kits for the homeless.

Michael does homelessness outreach regularly with SELAH, but due to coronavirus, he had to pivot strategies. So he and his daughter Mia have been preparing these kits to help others and teach Mia about the importance of giving back.

Batistick and his 4-year-old daughter Mia have set up a building station at home.

"Right now, we can't do direct engagement. We cannot go out and do what we usually do. So right now, we're trying to do what we can without putting people experiencing homelessness at risk," he said.

Since he and Mia are stuck at home, Batistick says this is a great way to spend quality time together but to also teach Mia about the importance of giving back.

"We're probably doing this all weekend because there's 100 to make and we have eight made but it's a fun thing to do," he said.

If you're looking to give back to the homeless visit www.selahnhc.org for more resources.
