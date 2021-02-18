Colorado man goes fly fishing on an iceberg

By Michael Koenigs
Arkansas River, COLORADO -- Cade Peirce and his wife Morgan enjoy exploring the Colorado outdoors with their children. During one weekend getaway, Cade managed to hitch a ride on an iceberg while fly fishing. Although he failed to catch any fish, he had an unforgettable excursion along the river. The Peirce family believes it's crucial to bring kids along for as many nature adventures as possible.

During COVID there's no better time to get out into nature and have an unforgettable adventure. Each weekend, the Pierce family tries to find a new spot to explore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksportsfishinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles agree to trade Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning, heaviest snow in the morning
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Man accused of firing shot inside Walmart turns himself in to police
Philly residents deal with another winter storm, snow emergency
How much snow has fallen so far in Philly area?
Some vehicle restrictions announced due to winter storm
Show More
Phillies 'in it to win it' as Spring Training opens in Clearwater
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
8 shot near SEPTA station at Broad and Olney: Police
100,000 Pa. residents potentially impacted by vaccine mistake
More TOP STORIES News