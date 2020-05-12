4-year-old Houston girl who had 3 heart surgeries surprised with birthday parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Acelynn Akhtar was born with congenital heart disease and underwent her first surgery at just three weeks old.

The Houston, Texas girl had her second surgery at six months and was told she would need another operation days before turning 4.

Her family had to cancel her birthday party since she was in quarantine before the operation, but Acelynn's mom promised her with a huge party when she turned 5.

Unfortunately, Acelynn's 5th birthday bash was canceled because of COVID-19. But her friends and family were able to put together a celebration by surprising her with a car parade in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiesbirthdaycommunity strongmore in commonfamilyktrklocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Pa. students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says
Angst growing over COVID-19 restrictions in Bucks County
President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley this week
Know your rights before heading back to work
Man arrested for assaulting store employee over face mask: Police
3 firefighters injured battling blaze at Del. apartment complex
Show More
Newest Eagle recalls unlikely journey to being draft pick
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
AccuWeather: Bright and Breezy, Still Cool Today
Police ID officer who shot scissor-wielding man in Philly
Man killed in fiery New Jersey Turnpike crash
More TOP STORIES News