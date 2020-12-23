Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Place - The Drive Thru is an all-new experience created to evoke happiness from the safety of your car.

The larger-than-life drive-thru event is located at the Westfield Century City parking structure in Los Angeles. The "happy" adventure will take you through more than 50,000 square feet, 18 uniquely-themed zones and fun, interactive opportunities.

Some highlights include a real-life DJ spinning tunes, the world's first giant piano you play with your car and rainbow unicorns. The purpose it to uplift people's spirits, especially for those experiencing pandemic or winter blues during these unprecedented times.

The "happy" car experience is intended to put a smile on everyone.

"People need happiness, they need something to do and this is something different," said Jared Paul, the founder of Happy Place - The Drive Thru.

The one-of-a-kind event runs through Jan. 10.

For tickets, visit happyplace.me.

facebook.com/wearehappyplace
twitter.com/wearehappyplace
instagram.com/wearehappyplace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcmallall goodcommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill without $2K payments
Video shows suspects wanted in boy's murder: Police
Letter to Santa reveals pandemic hardships: 'I want a coronavirus vaccination'
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Philly extends COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, gatherings
There are more parts of the Covid relief bill that may benefit you
Show More
Customers are dining in cold, but businesses worry it might not be enough
Troubleshooters: Complaints over Frontier taken to airline
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Holiday shoppers rush to local malls
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
More TOP STORIES News