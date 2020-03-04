This Houston couple has the secret to nearly 80 years of love!

HOUSTON -- Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman had big dreams and big goals when they first met in 1943.

Since getting married, Dr. Freeman has become a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice became his rock at home, raising the family as her husband traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

When asked if it's tough to be married to someone who argues for a living, Clarice said she doesn't think they've ever had a fight.

The couple believes the real secret to their long marriage is simple - just love your spouse for who they are and respect one another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonmarriagelovetexas southern university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
N.J. governor confirms first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Show More
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
Starbucks stops use of personal cups due to coronavirus
Karate school using mist machine amid coronavirus outbreak
Jeopardy! contestants get stumped on 76ers question
Pa.'s 1st breast milk dispensary opens in Lehigh Valley
More TOP STORIES News