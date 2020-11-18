localish

Illumination: Tree Lights returns to Morton Arboretum for holiday lights with social distancing

By Jesse Kirsch
LISLE, Ill. -- The Morton Arboretum is gearing up once again for "Illumination: Tree Lights," but with a social distancing twist this year.

"We've got a driving experience instead of walking," explained the arboretum's Tari Marshall, who added that this will make the displays "accessible to everyone without worrying, whether they're going to be safe," even making the experience possible for people who wouldn't have been able to explore the displays on foot.

Another change Marshall noted: The annual holiday displays will stretch over 2 miles this year, as opposed to 1 mile in years past.

"There are tens of thousands of lights," which Marshall noted are "sustainable" and "nature friendly."

You can visit the displays from November 20, 2020 to January 3, 2021 and get more information about buying tickets here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lisleholiday lightsmorton arboretumfeel goodlocalishmy go towls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania reports more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19
Hundreds of St. Mary nurses strike for second day
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Gov. Murphy: No way to 'sugarcoat' rising COVID numbers
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
New York City schools to close again as city fights COVID-19
Show More
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Firefighter injured battling East Oak Lane house fire
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
More TOP STORIES News