LumiNature is the Philly Zoo's brand new light-filled extravaganza

The Philadelphia Zoo turned its historic grounds into a state-of-the-art light show.

America's first zoo has long been known for its groundbreaking exhibits including its Zoo 360 trail system. Now they have turned the zoo into a winter wonderland with 12 unique exhibits that help share the zoo's message of conservation and planet appreciation through lights, music, and stunning structures.


LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
