Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 160-lb weight loss

HOUSTON, TX -- Gerald Schattle weighed 397 pounds at his heaviest. The Aldine ISD principal played football growing up, but slowly gained weight as he got married and had a family.

The Aldine Education Center principal lost 80 pounds with diet and exercise and then started running. His goal was to finish a marathon, and trained by running through the neighborhoods where his students live. It wasn't just good for his health, the runs helped him connect with the kids. Schattle finished that marathon and is now down to 240 pounds. He hopes to get down to 200.

If you would like to follow his journey, check him out on Twitter.
