Tricks and treats for 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' and their EPIC Halloween show | Glam Lab

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY -- Halloween means a few things... tricks, treats and Live with Kelly and Ryan's epic Halloween show!

Hundreds of costume changes and hilarious skits have made it the biggest costume party on daytime TV.

So, who's behind making the masks?

That's where makeup artist Diane D'Agostino and hairstylist Michelle Champagne come in. They've been the go-to glam squad for 'Live' for the last 24 and 25 years.

Glam Lab got to sit down with them ahead of "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition".

While they were tight-lipped about this year's costumes, they did share hilarious backstage moments, their favorites out of the hundreds of looks they've created and how on earth they pull this off year after year.

We even scored you quick and easy makeup hacks from the best in the biz. Check out this episode and you will win 'best costume' without spending a dime!

Don't miss Live's Best Halloween Show Ever' Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to see what amazing looks Michelle and Diane put together for Kelly and Ryan this year!

