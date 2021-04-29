localish

Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!

SCHAUMBURG, Ill -- Selfie WRLD, a company started by a photographer who lost her job during the pandemic, gives folks the opportunity to be their own photographer with creative backdrops and booths!

Selfie WRLD is offering everyone a chance to be their own photographer while providing creative and fun backdrops.

It all started less than a year ago by founder Ashley Wilkerson, a photographer from Iowa. Wilkerson, like many, lost her job during the pandemic. That didn't stop her from creating a creative and safe space for folks.

"Ultimately the goal is just to have fun," said Wilkerson.

The first Selfie WRLD opened up in Des Moines, Iowa. The franchise has over 20 locations across the country and just opened up a new location in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Selfie takers can choose from over 20 instagramable backdrops, safely. Wilkerson said they will be wiping down every station as well as following a customer capacity.

"We specifically built our booths 8x8 feet so groups that come in are automatically social distanced," said Wilkerson.

The Selfie WRLD Schaumburg location will be opening its doors on May 1st.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgbusinesslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Drop the Beet Farms grows food with aquaponics
Authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen diner opens in Irvine
Local artists come together to create beautiful BLM mural
Tiptoe through half a million tulips at this Long Island farm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver intentionally plows into outdoor crowd; 2 hurt: Police
AccuWeather: Cooler with strong winds tomorrow
What Eagles fans need to know for Night 1 of NFL Draft
Bracelets helping to prove local food workers have been vaccinated
Will Eagles go after Alabama's DeVonta Smith?
Company offers free training, access to high-paying tech jobs
Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pa.
Show More
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Video shows angry customer pulling gun on Chinese food store worker
Officer killed in attack saves lives through organ donation
Victims and suspect in Smyrna shootings identified
'She deserves it': Local teen surprised with $50K college scholarship
More TOP STORIES News