localish

Senior citizens weigh in on dating later in life

By Jayme Nicholas
CHICAGO -- Dating at 80 or 90? Its never too late for romance!

Three very fun and engaging Chicago area seniors don't hold back about dating later in life. Carol is 85 and talked about how dating at an older age is not much different than dating in high school.

Corrine spoke about how she almost killed one of her dates with a heavy suitcase. And Tony, who had been married for 66 years before his wife passed away, shared openly about wanting more than being kissed like a grandfather at the end of the night.

And finally, the big question: Would they ever agree to be featured on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
datingthe bachelorettethe bachelorsenior citizenslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
108-year old hardware store Cohen & Co. helps launch bakery Metuka Freshly Baked
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Cheerleader's mom accused of faking images of daughter's rivals
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Philly to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; more schools to reopen
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Show More
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 buildings damaged
J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center for those eligible
More TOP STORIES News