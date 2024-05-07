Train & Nourish: A fitness studio for women by women

PHILADELPHIA -- Jenna Fisher created Train & Nourish, a specially curated wellness space where ladies can feel comfortable and catered to.

"A lot of women, when you talk to them about weight training and building muscle, it's kind of scary and intimidating just because building muscle, you think you're going to be like bulky," she explained. "The gym is intimidating to walk in and not know where everything is or there are machines with all these instructions on it. It's better to have someone like one of our trainers tell you what to do and continue to program what works for your body."

Fisher offers classes, training sessions and nutritional services.

The studio focuses on strength training and each session is by appointment only.

"We're not a transformation studio," says Fisher. "We're not results driven. We really work with you to build strength and get stronger and build confidence."

Train & Norish now has four locations in the Philadelphia area. For more information visit their website.