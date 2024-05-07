High schoolers go viral in this content creation course

Lights, Camera, Classroom! Meet the next generation of aspiring media professionals.

Lights, Camera, Classroom! Meet the next generation of aspiring media professionals.

Lights, Camera, Classroom! Meet the next generation of aspiring media professionals.

Lights, Camera, Classroom! Meet the next generation of aspiring media professionals.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Using industry-standard cameras, mixers, sound boards, and professionals, the students at Technical College High School (TCHS) are the latest crop of future content creators ready to make their mark on multimedia.

TCHS is a public high school specializing in career and technical education for students in grades 10-12.

In this class, the Digital Media and Sound Communication program, students are preparing for roles in a multitude of media platforms.

They are learning about animation, sound mixing, and video production among many disciplines.

Israel Peterson is one such student.

A second-year vet in the program, music has always been a part of his life.

"This class has really taught me a lot," Peterson explains. "Creating audio, mixing audio, creating avenues for a future career. As we say we're mastering. It's really helped me refine my skills and my craft and it shows through all aspects of my music production."

The class is taught by Professor Jamie Brown.

"One thing about this class is it's a very one-on-one connection between student and teacher; definitely gets personal," Peterson says.

Recently, students were creating a short film, mixing a music track on the soundboard, collaborating on future projects and having a lot of fun.

For more information about the program, please visit them at https://www.cciu.org/tchsbrandywine