localish

Heard of the Krispy Kreme Challenge?

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is recognized as one of the 200 races to run before you die, this insane combination seeks to pit your endurance against your stomach! To complete the challenge, one must run 2.5 miles, eat a dozen donuts, and run another 2.5 miles. The Krispy Kreme Challenge donates all proceeds to the UNC Children's Hospital, which treats children regardless of a family's ability to pay. The 5,500 individuals who signed up this year, contributed more than $175,000 to the total $1.84 million the challenge has raised in its 16 years. Now the largest unrestricted donor to the hospital, UNC Health Care was able to open a children's specialty clinic from funds raised by the challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedcompetitionrunningdoughnutslocalish
LOCALISH
Strangers become best friends through kidney donation
The Tug Hill Challenge dog race is a race link none other
This Delaware hospital held a wedding for a terminally ill patient
Morgan's Cove is a hidden pirate treasure located in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Plans for injection site halted in South Philly
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
Show More
10 steps to really get off germs on your hands
Delivery driver crashes into day care, 5 kids injured
Elementary school evacuated due to unknown chemical spill
Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns
Owner of closed Pa. dairy farm pleads guilty in $60M fraud
More TOP STORIES News