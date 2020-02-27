You have to try this Chicago pulled pork poutine

CHICAGO -- It's a Southern take on the classic Canadian street food, poutine!
Pearl's Southern Comfort in Chicago exchanges fries for pork rinds, slathers them in boudin sausage gravy and finishes it off with barbecue pulled pork.
"People just come in here and they just can't believe that we're using the pork crackling on it," said owner Danny Beck. "We just kicked it up to a new level."
Beck said the restaurant makes their own pulled pork and gravy in house.
"I think it just gives it a new twist," he said.
For more information, visit pearlschicago.com.
