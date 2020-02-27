You have to try this Chicago pulled pork poutine

CHICAGO -- It's a Southern take on the classic Canadian street food, poutine!

Pearl's Southern Comfort in Chicago exchanges fries for pork rinds, slathers them in boudin sausage gravy and finishes it off with barbecue pulled pork.

"People just come in here and they just can't believe that we're using the pork crackling on it," said owner Danny Beck. "We just kicked it up to a new level."

Beck said the restaurant makes their own pulled pork and gravy in house.

"I think it just gives it a new twist," he said.

For more information, visit pearlschicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterbbqbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 children injured after car crashes into Bucks County day care
NJ parent arrested after assaulting school bus driver: Police
'No advance notice': Council members surprised by safe injection site plans
Child with autism denied communion at church, family says
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Troubleshooters investigating big name roofing company
Man fatally shot while exiting car
Show More
Fmr. pastor incarcerated for teen sex assault accused in murder for hire plot
Diet Coke shortage? Coronavirus affecting supply of sweeteners
Multi-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Brigantine
Manayunk shooting victim was drug dealer, under FBI investigation: Sources
Margate's Lucy the Elephant is now on Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News