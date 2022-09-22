Court orders owners of partially collapsed apartment building in Philadelphia to help residents

The residents will receive their first and last months rent back along with any other security deposit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two civil cases brought by the City of Philadelphia and residents of Lindley Towers went before a judge on Thursday.

In the end, the owners agreed to a list of terms to fix the building that partially collapsed last week, and help the residents displaced.

The 7th floor facade fell from the building in the city's Logan section on September 14, forcing the evacuation of about 100 residents who still are unable to return.

The city revealed in a lawsuit filed this week that the building was operating in violation of city code. They called the building dangerous, uninhabitable and a public nuisance.

As part of the agreement, the owners and management company, including SBG management, will repair the building and bring it up to code. They will install shelters around the sidewalk to protect members of the public and reimburse the city for expenses incurred responding to the partial collapse.

The owners will also provide housing for 28 days for the displaced residents and assist them in relocating there.

The residents will receive their first and last months rent back along with any other security deposit.

The deal got mixed reactions from residents.

"We're tired. We've been going through this the whole week," said Rosa Abraham, a resident of Lindley Towers. "Of course, people want the money, but at least get the money you can live off of."

Another resident liked the agreement.

"That deal that they offered was perfect," said Latoya Heard.

The temporary housing being offered is at the Red Roof Inn in Bensalem. The residents will also get help with transportation to the hotel.