One person dead after Logan house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters pulled a person from a burning home Wednesday morning, but the victim later died at the hospital.Flames broke out around 4:20 a.m. on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street in the city's Logan section.Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke on the first and second floors of the home.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said crews faced difficult conditions as they moved into the building to make an aggressive search and fire attack.Firefighters found one person inside and pulled the victim out of the home.Medics rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center, but Commissioner Thiel said the person did not survive.Crews got the fire under control, but remained on the scene.