fatal fire

One person dead after Logan house fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters pulled a person from a burning home Wednesday morning, but the victim later died at the hospital.

Flames broke out around 4:20 a.m. on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street in the city's Logan section.

Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke on the first and second floors of the home.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said crews faced difficult conditions as they moved into the building to make an aggressive search and fire attack.

Firefighters found one person inside and pulled the victim out of the home.

Medics rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center, but Commissioner Thiel said the person did not survive.

Crews got the fire under control, but remained on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)fatal firefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
1 dead in Salem County apartment fire
Woman dead, man critical after West Oak Lane fire
Fatal West Philadelphia fire under investigation
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump Plaza implosion today: How to watch live
AccuWeather: Cold today, snow storm on Thursday
48-inch water main break traps 10 inside U-Haul storage facility
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
NJ family says online photo used against them in remote learning battle
Body found inside burning car in Kensington
Clementon Park and Splash World up for auction
Show More
Gambler scores $1.1M jackpot, gives $50K to casino dealers
'Blue for Matthew' movement honors memory of boy taken too soon
Local churches get creative for Ash Wednesday
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
Out-of-control driver sends SUV into parked cars, flips onto side
More TOP STORIES News