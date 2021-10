PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was shot to death inside a parked vehicle in Philadelphia's Logan section.It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Furley Street.Police responded to the reports of gunshots.Once at the scene, they found the victim in a parked vehicle suffering from three gunshot wounds.The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.He becomes the city's 141st homicide of the year, a total 31% higher than this time last year.So far there's no word on a suspect or a motive in this case.