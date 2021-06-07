marvel

Everything to know about Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+: Release date, cast & more

EMBED <>More Videos

Everything to know about 'Loki' on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: one of the MCU's favorite villains is getting his own show. Here's everything to know about "Loki" as it premieres on Disney+ this week.

"Loki" plot



Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role of Loki in the new series named for the Marvel character and set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Loki is forced to help fix the break in time that he caused, with one scene a promise of the lively ride to be expected from the god of mischief: Confronted about his past - which includes, he's reminded, literally stabbing people "in the back like 50 times" - Loki's cheeky reply is, "Well, I'll never do it again."



When will "Loki" be released on Disney+?



"Loki" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. While most other Disney+ series drop new episodes on Fridays, all six "Loki" episodes will be released on Wednesdays.

SEE ALSO: Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet presents a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure.



"Loki" cast, crew



In addition to Hiddleston, the series features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron directed the series, and Michael Waldron is credited as the head writer. Executive producers include Hiddleston, Herron, Waldron and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as well as Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Stephen Broussard. Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson are co-executive producers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionmarveldisney+ streaming servicesandy kenyonotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Renner, Steinfeld bring Marvel's 'Hawkeye' to Disney+
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News