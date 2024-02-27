NBA G League player Terry Roberts shot outside bar in Olney section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An NBA G League player from New York was shot and seriously wounded by a stray bullet outside a bar in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Sunday, his family says.

Authorities were called to 5th Street Lounge around 12:45 a.m. and found 23-year-old Long Island Nets guard Terry Roberts shot in the upper chest.

Roberts had driven to Philadelphia over the weekend as a favor to a friend. They stopped at the bar, and that's when a gunfight broke out on the street and Roberts was struck.

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

It was close at first, but doctors now say Roberts will survive. He was taken off a ventilator and was able to talk with his parents on Monday.

"He's healing," said Roberts' mother. "He's doing well. He is in a state of shock. This is a traumatic situation that's happened."

Four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima. An off-duty security guard fired at the getaway car, according to authorities.

"It's been tough," said Terrace Roberts, Terry's father. "An avalanche of emotions, internal pain and handling the situation at hand."

The shooting and off-duty guard are both being investigated.

"Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident," the Long Island Nets said in a statement. "He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment."

Roberts says he's eager to get back to his team, but it's not clear yet how long that will take.