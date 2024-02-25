WATCH LIVE

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

Police believe at least four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 2:04PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a shooting outside a bar in Olney.

Authorities were called to the 5900 block of North 5th Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the 23-year-old victim shot in his upper chest, near the 5th Street Lounge.

Police believe at least four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima.

Investigators also tell Action News, an off duty security guard fired at the getaway car.

He is also being investigated.

