Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a shooting outside a bar in Olney.
Authorities were called to the 5900 block of North 5th Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found the 23-year-old victim shot in his upper chest, near the 5th Street Lounge.
Police believe at least four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima.
Investigators also tell Action News, an off duty security guard fired at the getaway car.
He is also being investigated.