Police believe at least four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima.

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

Suspects sought after man shot outside bar in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a shooting outside a bar in Olney.

Authorities were called to the 5900 block of North 5th Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the 23-year-old victim shot in his upper chest, near the 5th Street Lounge.

Police believe at least four suspects got away in a grey Nissan Altima.

Investigators also tell Action News, an off duty security guard fired at the getaway car.

He is also being investigated.