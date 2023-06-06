Police corral loose bull in Galloway Township, reunite animal with owner

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey faced an unusual situation Tuesday morning: trying to corral a loose bull.

In a Facebook post, the Galloway Township Police Department warned residents to "utilize caution."

They shared a photo of the bull with the caption: "Caution. Loose bull."

Police said the animal was spotted in the area of Duerer Street and Vienna Avenue and warned of road closures.

Around an hour later, police gave an update: the bull had been corralled.

Police said the bull was reunited with its owner, but did not provide any further details.

Police thanked neighbors for staying clear of the area and their cooperation.