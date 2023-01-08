L'Oreal's new device, 'HAPTA, to help people with limited mobility apply lipstick

"HAPTA" uses sensors and motion control with custom attachments to help stabilize and level the lipstick as it's brought to the lips.

L'Oreal just unveiled their new device that helps people with limited hand and arm mobility apply lipstick.

It's called "HAPTA" and it was just introduced at last week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

L'Oreal is calling it the world's first handheld computerized makeup applicator, giving the user full range of motion.

It uses sensors and motion control with custom attachments to help stabilize and level the lipstick as it's brought to the lips.

The user can even rotate the lipstick tube 360 degrees.

The goal of "HAPTA" is to make cosmetics and beauty more inclusive.