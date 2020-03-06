Arts & Entertainment

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1 Million sold in Philadelphia

File Photo

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Thursday, March 5 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 03-06-18-39-43, for a jackpot of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at TJ's Food Market, 443 N. 63rd St., in West Philadelphia. The market earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 65,400 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiapennsylvaniajackpotlottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News