Home & Garden

Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.

The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.

According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.

Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallslowesrecallgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
NJ lawmakers pass ban on plastic, paper carryout bags
Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA
NJ officials now testing smartphone app to help with contact tracing
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Show More
Wharton grad creates shoes for health care workers
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
More TOP STORIES News