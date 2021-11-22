funeral

Family, friends to say final goodbye to Lower Merion High School principal killed in crash

Lower Merion High School will be virtual Monday, the district said.
By
Family, friends to say final goodbyes to principal killed in crash

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and close friends will hold a funeral Monday that will be live-streamed as the community says final goodbyes to beloved Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes.

A viewing, for family and close friends, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Saint Eleanor's Catholic Church in Collegeville, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

The Mass will be livestreamed and the burial will be private, according to the school district.

Lower Merion High School will be virtual Monday, the district said. No students or staff will be in the building.

RELATED: 'Character Counts.' Community, students, parents remember Lower Merion High School principal
Lower Merion mourns loss of beloved high school principal



Hughes, 51, was killed in a car crash while taking one of his sons to a soccer game in Winslow Township, New Jersey on Nov. 13.

His son survived the wreck with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Lower Merion High School community held tributes Saturday at the school where Hughes severed as principal for 14 years.

The community also came together Sunday evening for a public viewing at Saint Eleanor Catholic Church.

Hughes leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Sean A. Hughes Children's Trust, P.O. Box 342, Skippack, Pa., 19474-0342.
