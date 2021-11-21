Family, friends gather to remember Lower Merion High School principal killed in crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11235672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lower Merion mourns loss of beloved high school principal

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered to remember a beloved high school principal who was killed in a crash last weekend.The Lower Merion School District came together Saturday to honor the memory of Sean Hughes.The 51-year-old was killed in an accident while driving his son, Nolan, to a soccer game in Winslow Township, NJ on November 13.His son survived the wreck with non-life-threatening injuries.The family hosted a public viewing at St. Eleanor Catholic Church in Collegeville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.Hughes had been the principal of Lower Merion School District for 14 years. He was also a coach, husband, and father, survived by his wife and three kids.The best summation of his legacy is in Hughes' own words found on the district website. It reads in part, "Challenge yourself to do your best in every class you take. Most importantly be a person of high character. Good things happen to people who treat others with dignity and respect."A funeral for the beloved principal is scheduled for Monday morning.