Lower Milford Township church building vandalized with racist graffiti, police say

LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- State police are looking for a vandal or vandals who defaced a building used for church functions in Lehigh County.

They say graffiti containing racial slurs and anti-religious sentiments were found on a property belonging to Trinity Great Swamp Church in Lower Milford Township.

The church's pastor saw the graffiti inside "The Grove" building.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police.
