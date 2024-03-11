Suspected arsonist caught running from burning porch in Lower Moreland Twp.

While the foot pursuit was underway, other officers grabbed a fire extinguisher to put the flames out before they spread.

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Moreland Township police arrested a man on arson charges after the front porch of a home was set on fire early Sunday morning.

Investigators were called to the home on the 2200 block of Pine Road around 4 a.m. for a reported burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw a man running from the burning front porch.

It looked as if he was trying to get to a car, police said, but the vehicle sped off before the man could get to it.

He then ran through yards to get away from the police, but an officer gave chase.

"He engaged in a foot pursuit with the male that was out on foot and ended up apprehending him shortly thereafter," said Detective Justin Brommer with Lower Moreland police.

While the foot pursuit was underway, other officers grabbed a fire extinguisher to put the flames out before they spread to the rest of the home.

Police charged the suspect, Michael Gonsalves, with a list of crimes, including arson and aggravated assault.

They are still searching for a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta with a broken passenger headlight that they believe was supposed to be the getaway car.

"We do believe the vehicle is directly involved in the incident," Brommer said.

Police have not commented on a motive. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.