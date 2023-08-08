WATCH LIVE

Masked wrestling boutique promotes popular Mexican sport and culture

ByJose Mayorquin Localish logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 6:55PM
Republic of Lucha promotes culture of Mexican masked wrestling
As Mexican masked wrestling rises in popularity, Republic of Lucha promotes its history and culture.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Mexican masked wrestling is drama, sport and culture mixed into one eclectic performance. Republic of Lucha, a boutique in South Pasadena, is dedicated to promoting this unique brand of wrestling that has deep roots in the Los Angeles area.

"I don't think a lot of the US, Mexico and the world understand just how pivotal the history of Los Angeles with Lucha Libre is," said Javier Robles who manages the store which he co-founded with professional Mexican wrestlers The Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix and Penta Zero Miedo. "It's in the DNA of Los Angeles."

"When people ask us about the store, our product it's not t-shirts, it's not sport, it's not violence, it's culture," said Robles.

https://republicoflucha.com/

