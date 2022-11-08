Lucky Well merges BBQ and Pizza in University City

The new location is the first with a pizza oven, with the bonus of adding popular BBQ items to your pie.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chad Rosenthal opened his third location for Lucky Well, a popular BBQ destination started in Ambler 10 years ago.

A second location opened in Spring Arts and now there is a third location in University City.

This will be the first Lucky Well with a pizza oven.

The popular BBQ recipes featuring smoked ribs, brisket and pork are all on the menu but now they are also toppings for pizza.

Steven Seibel is in charge of the kitchen bringing his well-received pizza skills to Lucky Well.

The menu pairs well with the popular happy hour destination in University City's restaurant row.

Lucky Well University City | Facebook | Instagram

3432 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104