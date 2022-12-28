Almost time for Lucy the Elephant's grand unveiling in Margate after 15 months

Lucy is a national historic landmark and billed as America's oldest roadside attraction.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's time to talk about the elephant in the room - or more specifically, the one at the Jersey Shore.

The public will finally get to see Lucy the Elephant's completed renovation Wednesday evening - an event 15 months in the making.

The grand unveiling begins at 5:30 p.m. on Lucy Plaza in Margate.

The original restoration was supposed to take just eight months.

There were some setbacks, including a water test that revealed more work needed to be done to seal Lucy's windows.

The entire project cost $2.4 million.

Margate musician Dan Walsh will sing his very own "Lucy the Elephant" song at the ceremony while Lucy is showered in a spectacular display of light.