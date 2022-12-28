Almost time for Lucy the Elephant's grand unveiling in Margate after 15 months

WATCH LIVE

Lucy is a national historic landmark and billed as America's oldest roadside attraction.

6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 10:14AM
The public will finally get to see Lucy the Elephant's completed renovation - an event 15 months in the making.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's time to talk about the elephant in the room - or more specifically, the one at the Jersey Shore.

The public will finally get to see Lucy the Elephant's completed renovation Wednesday evening - an event 15 months in the making.

The grand unveiling begins at 5:30 p.m. on Lucy Plaza in Margate.

The original restoration was supposed to take just eight months.

There were some setbacks, including a water test that revealed more work needed to be done to seal Lucy's windows.

The entire project cost $2.4 million.

Lucy is a national historic landmark and billed as America's oldest roadside attraction.

Margate musician Dan Walsh will sing his very own "Lucy the Elephant" song at the ceremony while Lucy is showered in a spectacular display of light.

