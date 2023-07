In Montgomery County, a local foundation is on a mission to restore the extraordinary Lynnewood Hall Mansion in Elkins Park.

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, a local foundation is on a mission to restore the extraordinary Lynnewood Hall Mansion in Elkins Park.

The over 110-room structure is known as one of the largest private residences ever built in the country.

Now, the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation plans to spend the next 15 to 20 years bringing the mansion to its former glory, while educating the public along the way.

