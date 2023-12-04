Man in custody, accused of killing Macy's security guard, injuring another in Center City stabbing

One security guard was killed and another was wounded after a stabbing on Monday morning at the Macy's department store in Center City Philadelphia.

According to sources, Tyrone Tunnell was attempting to steal several hats when he was stopped by security.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One security guard is dead and another was wounded after a stabbing at the Macy's department store in Center City Philadelphia on Monday morning.

It happened at the store located at 13th and Market streets, one block from City Hall.

Philadelphia police say it all began with an attempted shoplifting around 10:45 a.m.

According to investigators, a man, identified by sources as 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell, was attempting to steal several hats when he was stopped by security.

There was a confrontation but security backed off after getting the merchandise back and let Tunnell leave, according to police.

Then, about 15 minutes later, investigators said Tunnell came back. That's when he approached one security guard, then turned toward the other with a knife in his hand and began stabbing that guard.

The other guard intervened and was stabbed several times.

"There was a scuffle with the second secure guard trying to save the first guard that's stabbed and that security guard sustained several slash wounds as well," said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by police where one of them was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m.

"Things are just getting worse," said one woman outside the store. "People don't care. They have no heart."

Police tell Action News the suspect fled on SEPTA and dropped a knife on SEPTA property.

Action News was there as SEPTA officers led Tunnell away in handcuffs. The suspect was brought into custody at the Somerset station around noon and was positively identified by witnesses, Stanford said.

Stanford also said the guards are Macy's employees and were not armed.

The names of the guards have not been released, though police say the guard who was killed is a 30-year-old man. He died after suffering a stab wound to the neck.

The other guard is a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the face and left arm. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say one of the guards has been employed by the store for a few years, while another had worked there for just a few months.

Initial reports from the scene indicated there were three stabbing victims, but police say, in fact, there are only two victims.

Shoppers were evacuated from the store as police investigate the homicide.

"I'm scared right now. It's like you can't go to the stores anymore to do your own shopping now," said another woman in Philadelphia.

Macy's is one of the locations in Center City that has been hit the hardest with retail theft. That Macy's location has filed over 250 reports of retail theft this year, Stanford said.

An investigation into this incident continues.

According to court documents, Tunnell has been arrested more than a dozen times for retail theft, robbery and drug offenses across the region, including Philadelphia and Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Tunnell has not been formally charged in connection with the stabbing at Macy's.

Macy's released a statement about this incident:

We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.

Macy's has not said when they expect the store to reopen.