Cleanup underway after Made in America 2021 wraps in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the major flooding in Philadelphia last week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through, the Made in America festival went off without a hitch this weekend.As soon as the show wrapped on Sunday night, the effort began to clean up and reopen the roadways.The entire width o the Ben Franklin Parkway from 20th to 25th streets, as well as the Spring Garden Bridge, were reopened at 5 a.m.Some other road closures remain, but streets are expected to reopen by the Tuesday morning rush hour.Concert goers didn't let the rain ruin their mood, especially since - for many of them - this was their first concert since the pandemic began.The event brought tens of thousands of people out to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday. Justin Bieber and Doja Cat were some of the big names that took the stage Sunday."It was a lot of fun. They started doing fireworks at the end with Justin Beiber. It was awesome," said Owen Mielni of Maryland and Jack Miles of West Chester, Pa.The Made in America festival was certainly different than previous years with the requirement of either COVID-19 vaccination cards or a negative test result at the gate.