Jay-Z's Made in America Festival on Ben Franklin Parkway postponed to 2021

An update on the 2020 Made In America festival.

Let's focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.

We look forward to seeing you next year. pic.twitter.com/XQv5xIWren — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) July 1, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Add the Made in America Festival to the list of events that have been postponed in 2020.Organizers announced Wednesday that the Jay-Z curated festival is rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.They posted a message on social media which read:"2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country."Organizers said they will work with the mayor's office to return to Philly next year.Tickets for Made in America 2020 will be valid for next year's festival.Those who would rather have a refund will receive an email where they can request one.Made in America is a two-day festival held annually during Labor Day Weekend on the Ben Franklin Parkway since 2012. Past headliners include Cardi B, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Post Malone, the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyonce.