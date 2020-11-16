FYI Philly

Haitian immigrant achieves dream of becoming bridal stylist at Elkins Park bridal salon

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madelange Laroche has been sewing since she was a little girl in Haiti.

She moved to the United States with dreams of becoming a fashion designer, but she ran into challenges along the way.

After deciding to become a nurse she realized it was "like being married to someone she didn't love."

So engaged in her dreams, she enrolled at Moore College of Art & Design and fulfilled her dream of becoming a designer.

Her new Elkins Park studio is where she designs custom-made dresses for brides.

She can create dresses for the entire bridal party from the bridesmaids to the flower girl and mothers of the bride and groom. She specializes in custom-made but also offers a collection of ready-to-wear gowns.


Madelange Laroche Bridal | Facebook | Instagram
8015 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA
