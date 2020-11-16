Haitian immigrant achieves dream of becoming bridal stylist at Elkins Park bridal salon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madelange Laroche has been sewing since she was a little girl in Haiti.She moved to the United States with dreams of becoming a fashion designer, but she ran into challenges along the way.After deciding to become a nurse she realized it was "like being married to someone she didn't love."So engaged in her dreams, she enrolled at Moore College of Art & Design and fulfilled her dream of becoming a designer.Her new Elkins Park studio is where she designs custom-made dresses for brides.She can create dresses for the entire bridal party from the bridesmaids to the flower girl and mothers of the bride and groom. She specializes in custom-made but also offers a collection of ready-to-wear gowns.8015 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA