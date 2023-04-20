Maggie Sajak from Wheel of Fortune visits 6abc, Philadelphia for Great American Cities Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's 'Great American Cities Week' on Wheel of Fortune!

To celebrate Philadelphia's shoutout on Thursday night's show, 6abc got a special visit from Maggie Sajak, Wheel of Fortune's social correspondent and daughter of show host Pat Sajak.

"I grew up on set and everyone on the set is sort of like a family to me already," Sajak said. "Obviously, you know, my dad really is family, but being able to grow up on set and now, being a part of it in a professional way, it's a dream."

"I feel really honored to have that connection. I see myself as the liaison between the viewers and the show," she continued.

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating 40 years on the air, and 6abc has broadcast the show all four decades.

6abc brought Sajak out to meet the Wheel watchers at some of our favorite local spots, from Reading Terminal Market to a classic Philly cheesesteak spot in Roxborough.

"It was so much fun," Sajak said. "I feel like I really belong here, I loved it. We had Bassett's Ice Cream, we went to Chubby's Steaks. We hit some great spots."

You can follow Sajak's behind-the-scenes adventures on Wheel of Fortune's social media accounts.

Catch Wheel of Fortune Thursday night at 7:30 on 6abc, with a special appearance from our very own Ducis Rodgers.