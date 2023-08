Host Sue Rocco speaks to Maggy Wilkinson about her early years steeped in Latin studies and education to a transition into business.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I am unapologetically ambitious which is what drives me." -Maggy Wilkinson

Athena Founder and CEO Maggy Wilkinson joins host Sue Rocco for an intimate conversation on her early years steeped in Latin studies and education to a transition into business stemming from a desire to have and explore more in life.

