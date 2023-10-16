To mark its 100th anniversary, Disney is teaming up with Make-A-Wish to surprise an 8-year-old who battled cancer over the past year.

Disney kicks off 'The Power of 100 Wishes' with surprise for 8-year-old on 'Good Morning America'

To celebrate the Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary, Disney and "Good Morning America" are celebrating the power of 100 wishes, in collaboration with Make-A-Wish.

Through this storytelling series, Disney will grant current wishes with Make-A-Wish, and look back on powerful moments from the over 150,000 wishes Make-A-Wish and Disney have granted together.

On Monday morning, a family working with Make-A-Wish joined Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer on "Good Morning America" to share their story.

Madison, 8, started treatment for cancer in late 2022, the same week that her mom, Tiana, gave birth to her second daughter.

"Not once did we have to drag Madison out of bed," Tiana said. "She knew she had an appointment and she was waking us up! She just made the best of it."

As of August, Madison is cancer free.

"It's like, 'I finished treatment, now I can run, now I can be out in the sun, now I can go swimming,'" said Tiana of her daughter.

Now she's celebrating her bright future with her family and her love of Princess Tiana, her mom's namesake.

On 'GMA,' Madison received a special video message from her favorite princess and then was surprised with her wish to go to Disney World.

Together with Make-A-Wish, Disney has helped grant more than 150,000 life-changing wishes since 1980.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/Disney.