'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk brings thousands to Southern New Jersey

The walk helps raise money for research and honors those who have battled the disease.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Walkers came together Sunday in the battle against Breast Cancer, taking part in the The American Cancer Society's 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk.

An estimated 10,000 people came out from communities all throughout our area.

The day included a walk around Cooper River Park, music, food trucks and educational tents.

Now in its 25th year, it's an inspiring event that's grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movements.

"People are really, really excited to all come together to do just this, celebrate breast cancer survivorship, breast cancer awareness and to know we are not finished the fight," said Vice President of the American Cancer Society of Greater Philadelphia Paula Green. "It's a party, it's a pink party."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S. except for skin cancers.

For many the walk and message is personal.

"I found out about my diagnosis when I was 23. So I really advocate for young women to learn about their bodies. Learn about self care. For me this walk means a lot," said Lara Aiyagbusi, a two time breast cancer survivor.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the Cooper River Park walk.

6abc's Gina Gannon was emcee.

Another 150 walks are being held across the country.