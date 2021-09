WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a report of a shooting at Concord Mall in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware.Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 4700 block of Concord Pike.There has been no information on whether a victim has been located.Officials conduct a criminal investigation in the area of the mall, and mall entrances are currently closed.So far, authorities have not released any further details at this time.