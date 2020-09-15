Simon will not be opening its malls for Thanksgiving this year

The King of Prussia Mall, among several other area malls, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year.
The mall's owner, Simon Properties, announced Monday it will close all of its properties for the holiday.
The holiday closure also impacts the Gloucester Premium Outlets, Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Montgomery Mall, Oxford Valley Mall and others.
Simon says its properties will be open to shoppers on Black Friday.
