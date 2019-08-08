Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 78-year-old man during a robbery in the Parkside section.
The shooting happened shortly after noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North 40th street.
Police say the victim was hit in the chest from a shotgun blast.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.
There have been no arrests.
