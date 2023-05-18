Man ambushed, fatally shot in Rhawnhurst while wife was sitting next to him in vehicle

Philadelphia police are searching two gunmen accused of ambushing a man and shooting him to death in front of his wife early Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching two gunmen accused of ambushing a man and shooting him to death in front of his wife early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. along the 7400 block of Whitaker Avenue at Bleigh Avenue. The intersection isn't far from Cottman Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

Investigators said witnesses told them the two gunmen were waiting in a vehicle for the victim to arrive at home.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, backed into the driveway with his wife in the passenger seat, police said.

The two suspects then walked up and fired more than 30 shots, striking the truck at least 15 times, according to investigators.

There were two sets of evidence markers on the sidewalk and front lawn where bullet casings landed.

One set of markers indicated that at least 20 shots were fired blindly through bushes toward the truck.

Police arrived after receiving several 911 calls and said they rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said the shots were fired from two weapons and that they are reviewing video footage which they believe will help with tracking down the suspects.

It is unclear why the shooters targeted the vehicle, police said.

