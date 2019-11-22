Man charged with attempted murder after Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in Wissinoming

Walter Farrell

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5711229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: Police officer fires weapon in Wissinoming on November 21, 2019.

NEW: @PhillyPolice releasing photo of Ofc. Donald Revill who sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm while assisting his fellow officers during a shooting this AM in the Wissinoming section of the city.



Police say he did not discharge his firearm and is now home.@6abc pic.twitter.com/4GRCH0mj3k — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Philadelphia police officer was shot and wounded near a SEPTA bus in the Wissinoming section of the city on Thursday.Walter Farrell, 54, is being held without bail.The district attorney's office said Farrell was unlawfully carrying a firearm at the time.The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street.Officers boarded the bus because they had noticed a man matching the description of someone who reportedly fired a gun in the area in an earlier incident.Officers pulled their car in front of the bus and boarded the bus. Police said that is when the officers confronted the man and the man pointed his gun at them.Once outside of the bus, the suspect began firing on officers and the two officers returned fire, police said.Officer Donald Revill, 37, arrived on the scene to help and got into a struggle with Farrell. At some point he was shot in the arm.Revill was treated and released from the hospital.