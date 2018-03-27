Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a 20-year-old male is charged with delivering drugs which resulted in an overdose death in East Bradford Township, Chester County.

Officers responded to an emergency call on December 5, 2017.

An investigation revealed that the deceased had overdosed.

As a result of the investigation, Hassan Sheriff was arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Sherif was taken into custody on January 31, 2018, and remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

Sherif waived his preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Bail was set at $1,000,000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug arrestoverdoseEast Bradford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News